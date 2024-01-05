Smaller Valley schools struggled to meet state score averages

Only have a minute? Listen instead

With the Texas Education Agency releasing its yearly Academic Performance Reports after a collaborative lawsuit to challenge last-minute changes to the grading system, large valley school districts passed with flying colors while smaller school districts struggled to meet the state average.

The TEA’s report measures students’ performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR test, which reflects student achievement and progress.

The lawsuit, with school districts across the state, including Edinburg CISD, which joined in August, challenged the rating’s methodology.

The TEA’s rating system this year includes schools district’s tests scores combined for “all grades, all subjects — at approaches grade level or above,” along with overall reading and mathematics scores

Previously reporting on the larger school districts across the Valley, smaller school districts had a handful that exceeded or matched with the averages in the state and in Region One but the overall number of districts fell below on both averages.

La Joya

La Joya ISD fell just below the state and Region One average of 76% with 73% of its students approaching their grade levels or scoring above. It is up 4% from the previous year where the school district posted 69%.

In reading, the school district had 69% of students approach their grade levels or scored above with the state average being 77%.

In mathematics, La Joya ISD students were above the state average of 75% with 77% of students approaching their grade levels or scoring above.

Donna

Donna ISD posted well below the state and Region One average of 76% with 65% of its students approaching their grade levels or scoring above. It is a 2% increase from the previous year from 63%.

The school district was also way below state average in reading and mathematics with 60% of students approaching their grade levels or scoring above in reading and 67% in mathematics.

Sharyland

Sharyland ISD posted some of the best percentages in the Valley. The school district posted 85% of its students approaching their grade levels or scoring above a whole 9% above the state and Region One average of 76%.

In reading, 86% of its students approached their grade levels or scored above, 10% more than the Region One average of 76%.

In mathematics, the district also posted a high of 85% of its students approaching their grade levels or scored above.

Hidalgo

Hidalgo ISD’s results show 74% of students approached their grade levels or scored above, up from 71% last year.

In reading, 71% of students approached their grade levels or scored above, while 80% performed at those levels in math.

Progreso

At Progreso ISD, 71% of students approached their grade levels or scored above, about 5% below the state and Region One average of 76% but up 6% from last year.

In reading, 70% of students approached their grade levels or scored above, while 72% performed at those levels in math — both below state and Region One averages.

Mercedes

Mercedes ISD posted 65% of students approached their grade levels or scored above, 11% below state and Region One averages.

The district also had 65% of students in reading approaching their grade levels or scoring above, 12% below the state average of 77%.

In mathematics, 64% of students approached their grade levels or scored above, 12% below the Region One average of 76%.

Edcouch-Elsa

Edcouch-Elsa ISD posted some of the lowest averages of the Valley with 60% of students approaching their grade level or scoring above, 16% below state and Region One average.

In reading and mathematics, 59% of students approached their grade levels or scored above — both 17% below the Region One average.

Los Fresnos

Los Fresnos CISD posted above average scores with 81% of students approaching their grade level or scoring above, up from 1% from last year and 5% above the state and Region One scores.

In reading, 83% of students approached their grade levels or scored above, while 81% performed at those levels in math — both above the Region One average of 76%.

Port Isabel

Point Isabel ISD posted 75% of students approaching their grade level or scoring above, just 1% below the state and Region One average.

In reading, 79% of students approached their grade levels or scored above, while 72% performed at those levels in math.

La Feria

La Feria ISD posted 73% of students approaching their grade level or scoring above. The percentage is the same as last year for the district but still below the state and Region One average.

In reading, 76% of students approached their grade levels or scored above meeting the Region One average. In mathematics, 72% of students approached their grade levels or scored above.

Rio Hondo

Rio Hondo ISD posted 68% of students approaching their grade level or scoring above, 8% below the state and Region One average.

In reading, 71% of students approached their grade levels or scored above, while 65% performed at those levels in math — both are below state and Region One averages.

Rio Grande City

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD posted 70% of students approaching their grade level or scoring above, a 5% increase from last year but still falling behind state and Region One averages.

In reading, 67% of students approached their grade levels or scored above, while 68% performed at those levels in math.

Roma

Roma ISD posted 77% of students approaching their grade level or scoring above, a 5% increase from last year. The district matched the state average of 77% and was 1% higher than the Region One average.

In reading, 77% of students approached their grade levels or scored above, while 83% performed at those levels in math.