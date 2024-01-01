TSTC graduate is now paramedic with area ambulance service provider

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Emergency medical technicians and paramedics are among the first responders at the scene of medical emergencies, and now Texas State Technical College Emergency Medical Services graduate Mackayla Ledezma is joining their ranks as a full-time paramedic with the South Texas Emergency Care (STEC) Foundation in Harlingen.

Ledezma, who recently graduated with a certificate of completion in Emergency Medical Services – Paramedic, first began working there part time in August.

“STEC is the company that I have wanted to work at,” she said. “It was a major accomplishment. I’m looking forward to interacting more with patients and helping the community. I’m also returning to TSTC in the spring to further my education in the same program. I will study for an Associate of Applied Science degree.”

Ledezma said her job at STEC, which provides both emergency and nonemergency ground ambulance service to most of the Rio Grande Valley, keeps her busy.

“I work with patient care, answer emergency calls, make sure a patient is stable, and also transport patients to a hospital,” she said. “The work environment is great. My supervisor finds new ways to educate the team so we can enhance our knowledge and skills.”

Juan Galvan is a paramedic supervisor for STEC.

“Mackayla approaches her job with professionalism and patients with confidence,” he said. “She has proven herself in her job, and we look forward to seeing her professional growth.”

Ledezma said the training that she received at TSTC prepared her well for her job.

“My former TSTC instructors were helpful and engaged us every step of the way,” she said. “The program was welcoming, and that made it a great experience.”

Adriana Contreras, a TSTC Emergency Medical Services instructor, said Ledezma is passionate about the medical field.

“Mackayla works hard,” she said. “Her kindness, empathy and self-driven nature will be noticed.”

According to onetonline.org, the need for paramedics was expected to grow 19% between 2020 and 2030 in Texas, where the average annual salary is $48,380.

Besides the Emergency Medical Services – Paramedic certificate of completion, TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Paramedic, as well as certificates of completion in Emergency Medical Services – EMT and Emergency Medical Services – Advanced EMT AEMT. The program is available at the Abilene, Brownwood and Harlingen campuses.

