At 12:52 a.m., Baby Natanael is New Year’s first born at STHS Edinburg 

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Cabreras welcomed a new addition to the family at 12:52 a.m. Monday morning and the Rio Grande Valley welcomed one of its first babies born in the New Year.

2024 was ushered in at South Texas Health System Edinburg with the birth of Natanael Cabrera, who weighed in a healthy 5 pounds and 7 ounces.

Baby Natanael was the hospital system’s “first of four newborns” delivered after midnight, deliveries which rang in the New Year with bundles of joy.

“Approximately 3.6 million babies are born in the United States each year, and among the millions of babies expected to be born this year, Natanael was the first to arrive at STHS,” the hospital system said in a news release, adding that Baby Natanael was one of two born at STHS Edinburg while the other two were delivered at STHS McAllen.

“Not only is he the first baby for STHS this year, Baby Natanael is also the first child for the Cabrera family, ensuring 2024 will be a special one for them,” STHS continued. “The staff of The Maternity Center at STHS Edinburg and STHS McAllen and everyone at STHS is grateful to be part of a family journey of welcoming a new bundle of joy into the world and is dedicated to making the process as smooth as possible.”

STHS had recently been named a 2023 Five-Star Recipient for C-Section Delivery, Hysterectomy and Gynecology Procedures, according to the release, which went on to highlight its work in women’s healthcare.

DHR Health Women’s Hospital also celebrated a special delivery after Alana Itzel was born at 3:11 a.m. Monday, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, to Jessica and Hector Delgado.

“We are delighted to celebrate the first baby of 2024,” Marissa Castañeda, senior executive vice president of DHR Health, said in a news release. “It’s a special moment for the family and a joyous time for our hospital staff.”

The family also received a gift basket on behalf of DHR Health as per a hospital system tradition.