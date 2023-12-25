Donna police looking for suspect in fatal Christmas crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Donna Police Department is looking for a 36-year-old man they believe caused a crash early Christmas morning that left a 42-year-old woman dead.

In a news release, police said they are looking for Ricardo Martinez, of Donna, who they believe caused a crash at approximately 6:49 a.m. Monday morning in the 3700 block of U.S. Business Highway 83 that killed Rosio Cabeza De Vaca.

“During the initial response, and preliminary investigation, it was determined that one of the vehicles involved in the motor vehicle crash, which is identified as a gray in color Dodge Nitro, was traveling eastbound at the 3700 block of U.S. Business Highway 83, and collided with the rear of the other vehicle, identified as a black in color Mazda 6, which also appeared to have been traveling eastbound at the 3700 block of U.S. Business Highway 83,” the release stated.

Cabaza De Vaca was the driver of the Mazda 6 and Martinez, the driver of the Dodge Nitro, ran from the scene.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Donna Police Department