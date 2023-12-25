Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old shot his stepfather after he believed his stepfather, who had become aggressive toward his mother, would assault her.

The sheriff’s office identified the deceased as Christian Trevino, who was flown by helicopter to Doctors Renaissance where he died.

The Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3700 Block of Devon Street in rural Mercedes for a man-down call on Friday at 2:25 p.m.

After making contact with the stepson at the scene, deputies detained him. He later spoke to investigators.

Authorities also talked to the mother who reported that Trevino had become angry and aggressive toward her, which led to her son shooting Trevino, according to the release.

As of Saturday, no arrests have been made as investigators continue to review all evidence and statements on the case.

The sheriff’s office encourages witnesses with any information regarding this case to come forward and contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tipsters can also contact investigators through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.