McAllen police arrest Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office sergeant for DWI

The McAllen Police Department on Wednesday morning arrested a sergeant with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said McAllen police arrested Joshua C. Kaltenbach, who was not on duty.

He has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending further investigation, Guerra said.

“My commitment to preserving the public’s confidence and trust in the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office continues to be the highest priority,” Guerra said. “We will continue to investigate all allegations of employee misconduct, and I will take the necessary and appropriate actions to maintain accountability and transparency to you, the citizens we serve.”