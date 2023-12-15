McAllen school board votes to give staff raises

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The McAllen school board on Dec. 11 voted to use monies from the recently passed Voter Approved Tax Rate Election, or VATRE, to provide more compensation to district staff.

In a news release, the district said the VATRE will generate $5.2 million in additional funding for 2023-24, which will be used for additional compensation, longevity pay and a stipend.

“Later this month, all eligible employees (based on tiered years of service) will receive a one-time longevity pay,” a news release stated. “In addition, all eligible employees (full-time employees as of Nov. 30) will receive a VATRE stipend.”

In January, there will be a 1.5% annual pay for teachers and librarians that equates to $855 and a 1% retroactive pay for non-exempt employees, according to the release.

“Safety and security will be covered by a new Safety and Facilities Enhancement Grant the district received for $3.4 million. There is also the possibility of additional state aid in future legislative sessions,” the release stated.

The district said that while staff will see a raise, taxpayers will see a tax decrease for 2023-2024.