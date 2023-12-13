Salvation Army falling behind goal in Harlingen, seeks bell ringers

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — With less than two weeks before Christmas, The Salvation Army finds itself falling behind its red kettle goal for 2023.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year, with every dollar donated supporting programs making a difference in the lives of people year-round in Harlingen.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2023 goal of raising $80,000,” Major Angel Hernandez said in a press release.

“We have currently raised a little over half that amount with only 12 days of bell ringing left and are praying the community will make a special effort to give to The Salvation Army in the remaining days of the season,” he said. “The current economy has made it difficult for many families who have been forced to prioritize rent, bills, rising food costs and other expenses in their budget. The Salvation Army is here year-round to provide a hand up to those struggling each month and the money raised through the red kettles is essential to these services.”

The Salvation Army’s bells will continue ringing outside stores through Christmas Eve — and the organization is optimistic that with the community’s support it can still reach its fundraising goal.

“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness,” Hernandez said. “The Salvation Army is so grateful and every dollar helps. The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in Harlingen. This means we can give a food box to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign — and there are bell-ringing opportunities remaining for individuals and groups.

“If you’ve never rang the bell at the kettle, I encourage you to come out and give it a try,” Hernandez said. “It’s a lot of fun and you’ll be doing your part to make a difference in your community. If you aren’t able to get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your own home. Go to www.salvationarmyharlingen.org and select ‘Donate to Our Kettle.’ Every gift helps.”

For those interested in volunteering to ring the bell, or for more information, call The Salvation Army at 956-423-2454, visit the agency at 201 E. Monroe Ave. or go to www.salvationarmyharlingen.org.