A Mission man was arrested on Dec. 5 after it was discovered that he had purchased sexually explicit photos of a minor in Colorado using Instagram and paying her with a gift card from a popular online game for children called Roblox, according to a criminal complaint.

Jaiden Avery Wayne Quintero was charged with knowingly receiving child pornography.

On June 20, the Homeland Security Investigation-led Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigations Task Force received a referral from the Tampa Police Department as result of an investigation conducted on or about Jan. 25.

“Over the course of their investigation, Tampa Police Department identified hundreds of images and videos transmitted via Instagram of a 13-year-old, minor female victim,” the complaint said.

Tampa police identified multiple Instagram accounts involving the receipt, enticement and transmission of child sexual abuse material containing the 13-year-old victim.

She was later identified as a resident of Colorado.

In addition, Tampa police subpoenaed Meta Platforms for the identified accounts which revealed one account belonging to Quintero who resides in Mission.

On or about July 20, HSI special agents reviewed the information provided and through additional investigative databases identified Quintero.

On Dec. 5, special agents made contact with Quintero who admitted to chatting with and receiving sexually explicit content from the victim between the dates of Jan. 13 and 24.

“Quintero provided the owner of the Instagram account, believed to be the 13-year-old, minor female victim, with a Roblox gift card code to purchase the sexually explicit content,” the complaint said.

The content Quintero had received consisted of images of the minor nude, semi-nude and in sexual poses.

Quintero appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis on Tuesday for a preliminary examination and detention hearing.

He received a $50,000 bond along with several other conditions.