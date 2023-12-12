US Rep. Vicente Gonzalez announces reelection

Only have a minute? Listen instead

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Brownsville, announced on Monday that he will seek another term in Congress.

“Serving South Texans is the honor of my life,” Gonzalez said in a campaign announcement. “I am proud to represent the 34th Congressional District and once again ask for your support to protect Social Security and Medicare, and deliver billions of dollars to repair our roads, improve drainage, and invest in our public schools.”

Gonzalez said he has played a leading role in strengthening South Texas’ economy, citing a trade deal with Mexico he helped that he said would expedite new bridges, which will in turn help small businesses grow while creating new jobs.

“He’s also made sure that the federal government is investing in South Texas communities, working with both parties to deliver billions to upgrade our roads, bridges and drainage; increase funding for our public schools; and expand services for our veterans,” the announcement stated.

Gonzalez said he remains focused on creating opportunities for all South Texas children to live the American Dream through creating affordable education and good jobs for anyone willing to work hard.

The Democratic primary is in March.