Brownsville attorney to run for Texas House District 37

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Brownsville attorney Jonathan Gracia has announced he is running for Texas House District 37.

In a campaign announcement, Gracia touted his two decades of public service and said his platform calls for “helping children reach their goals by assisting public schools and the teachers who serve them.”

“Keep it simple, I want to fight to lower your utilities and improve our cities — it’s all about infrastructure and better paying jobs,” Gracia said in the announcement.

Gracia is a lifelong resident of the Rio Grande Valley and a former prosecutor with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

He established The Gracia Law Firm in 2012 and brings over 15 years of experience as an attorney.

“Reflecting on his legal career, he expressed pride in not only assisting clients but also fostering the careers of his employees,” the announcement stated.

Gracia previously served two terms as a justice of the peace in eastern Cameron County.

He is married to Lesli Robinson, a middle school counselor, and is father to a three year old.

In the announcement, Gracia said he is committed to being a positive influence for his family and a public servant to the community.

“Serving the community is a privilege, and I will always strive to create a legacy of compassion, integrity, and progress for our younger generation,” Gracia said.

He also said he considers himself a public servant rather than a politician.

“With the help of the people, he believes his campaign will lead him to victory in the race of State Representative in District 37,” the announcement stated.

The Democratic primary is in March.