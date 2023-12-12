San Juan municipal judge announces bid for Hidalgo County’s newest court

Only have a minute? Listen instead

San Juan Municipal Judge Nereida Lopez-Singleterry has announced she is running to be judge of the 476th state District Court, Hidalgo County’s newest court.

“I am so thankful and excited at this opportunity to serve the wonderful families of Hidalgo County,” she said in a campaign announcement. “My extensive experience, integrity, and hard work give me a unique perspective, and I am confident that these qualifications and values make me the best candidate for the position.”

Lopez-Singleterry said her experience in the judicial and legal fields make her the right fit for the bench.

She said she has been an attorney for 13 years and currently operates a private practice representing people in all aspects of law.

In addition to her work as San Juan’s municipal judge, she said she previously served as an associate judge for master courts in Hidalgo, Jim Hogg and Starr counties. She said she was also a Hidalgo County public defender.

“As your Judge of the 476th District Court, I will serve with the utmost respect and integrity and will use my best judgment to impart justice fairly and equitably, in the best interest of Hidalgo County families,” she said.

The Democratic primary is in March.