An ice skating rink is coming to Primera as part of the city’s second annual Winter Festival.

City officials are getting ready to unveil the artificial ice rink for the event set to run from noon to 8 p.m., Dec. 16 at the city’s community center at 22893 Stuart Place Road, officials stated in a press release.

The festival, open to the public, will feature live music along with food trucks and family fun, the release stated.