Harlingen District 2’s neighborhood watch program is busy collecting toys for its holiday giveaway.

Organizers are accepting donations through Dec. 14 for their annual giveaway Dec. 15 at the Harlingen Community Center.

“We are asking for donations, gift cards and toys for children up to 16,” organizers stated in a press release. “We cannot forget our teenagers whom are facing so much crisis in this time in age.”

Residents can drop off donations at the following locations: KK’S Closet, 918 N. 77 Sunshine Strip, Suite 2, Harlingen; Cameron County Commissioner Gus Ruiz’s Precinct 4 offices, 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria; Harlingen Police Department, 1018 Fair Park Blvd.; Dollar General, 1209 N. Seventh St., Harlingen; UCAS, 801 N 13th St., Suite 2, Harlingen; London Beauty Bar, 512 West Tyler Ave., Suite A, Harlingen; State Farm, Christina Palomo, 2312 S. Expressway 83 D, Harlingen; Moe Cutz, 1514 S. Sunshine Strip, Suite 8, Harlingen; Blessed Kuts, 705 N. 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen; 508 Studio Barbershop, 21223 FM 508, Harlingen; Five Below, 2827 W. Expressway 83, Harlingen; and Cut-N-Edge Barbershop, 1314 Stewart Place Road, Harlingen.

For more information, contact Linda Ramos Gonzales at 956-392-3703 and Noemi Cisneros at 956-970-9141.