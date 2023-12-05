Alamo man indicted for killing man in crash by Val Verde Flea Market

Only have a minute? Listen instead

An Alamo man scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday for hitting and killing a motorcyclist in June had been previously convicted and served time for another fatal vehicle crash in 2010.

He was indicted on Oct. 24 on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Freddy Lozano Lerma, 34, was charged by Donna police with intoxication manslaughter over allegations that he hit and killed 41-year-old Ricardo Torres.

The crash occurred at 6:33 a.m. on June 14 near the Val Verde Flea Market located at 935 Business 83 in Donna, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Lerma told police that he was driving the white Ford Ranger that hit and killed Torres who was driving a white Suzuki motorcycle.

Police said they observed Lerma to be displaying signs of intoxication. Lerma agreed to participate in a standardized field sobriety test, which he failed, the affidavit said.

This isn’t the first time Lerma has been charged with hitting and killing someone.

On Nov. 17, 2010, Lerma was convicted of manslaughter for hitting and killing Serveo Marroquin Jr. on June 4 that same year.

Lerma was initially charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence for trying to conceal the vehicle, but he was ultimately convicted of manslaughter.

Court records indicate he was sentenced to ten years in prison in that case.

He has since been released from jail on $22,500 in bonds in the new case.