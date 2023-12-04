Mission great-grandmother in need of help for her and her three grandchildren

Only have a minute? Listen instead

MISSION — Elida Reyna, a great grandmother of three girls has been their guardian ever since the state granted her custody in 2014 and with the costs of raising three young girls becoming more expensive and recent medical emergencies to herself and her husband, she said the family is in need of help.

Enjoying thanksgiving with her family, Reyna, a 82 year old resident said just last Thursday she was up and about prepping the food when she took a fall the following day which broke her hip and ended up spending about five days in Mission Regional Medical Center.

It was followed by her husband Juan Antonio Reyna also taking a fall and having to go to the hospital as well.

Reyna is doing as much as she can with her limited resources to raise and take care of her three grandchildren, Mia, 15, Aleah, 13 and Esmeralda, 12. All of which are students of Mission CISD.

Doing everything in her power to fight for custody of her three great grandchildren due to the state taking them away from their parents, she endured investigations, exams and even having to take parental courses.

“They do almost everything for me,” Reyna said of her granddaughters, “They’re good. They don’t go running around … They’re also good in school. Here in the house they help with what they can.”

Currently recovering from a broken hip and awaiting her husband to return from the hospital, Reyna is in dire need of assistance to cover the expenses and in need of new beds.

Currently Reyna is sleeping on a broken hospital bed that is originally for her husband. The bed does not work anymore as the recliner does not lift up which is an issue for Reyna with her broken hip and her husband when they need to get up to eat or to get out of bed.

Upon her husband returning from the hospital, Reyna will have to move to a regular mattress which will be a struggle since she is still in recovery. To fully recover and be more comfortable she also needs a reclined bed to help her in daily tasks.

Getting by on the food stamps she receives she said the number one need for Christmas for her granddaughters are clothes.

“Right now there won’t be Christmas or any of that but we’re here together,” she said.

Reyna said with them growing constantly, the three girls are especially in need of winter jackets.

Mia, the oldest of the bunch, said besides needing clothes she wants school supplies such as notebooks and makers with her favorite subject being math.

Aleah said she wants long sleeve shirts to go under her school uniforms since she gets cold in the school buildings. With her favorite subject being art and even taking first place in a middle school art competition said she would love to also get a large sketch pad, markers and color pencils.

“My art teacher said she got that job because she is doing what she loves so maybe I’ll plan to be an art teacher,” she said.

Esmeralda, the youngest of the three, said she would also like pants and socks.

To help, call the United Way of South Texas at (956) 686-6331 and inquire about this family and the Spirit of Christmas campaign. The Monitor has partnered with the United Way of South Texas to garner support for Rio Grande Valley families in need of monetary donations, or other items and gifts specified in this story.