Spirit of Christmas campaign returns as needs rise for RGV families

Tis’ the season to be giving.

In the Rio Grande Valley, considered among the poorest regions in the United States, there is never a shortage of need. It is the home of around 1.3 million people across four counties which have historically struggled with a lack of infrastructure, healthcare access and resources.

The Valley has also been identified as an area with food insecurity challenges, according to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, which in partnership with local communities and the business community work to meet those needs annually.

And there is always more willing to help.

Among the helpers are AIM Media Texas and The Monitor, who in partnership with United Way of South Texas is once again launching their annual Spirit of Christmas campaign. The campaign features local families in hopes of attracting attention to their vulnerability and plight

The 2022 campaign was what United Way referred to as its most successful yet thanks to the generosity of the community.

With residents’ help, around $34,000 was raised to help the families featured in The Monitor last year.

United Way is hoping to raise the same or more money during this year’s campaign.

The Monitor publisher Stephan Wingert expressed the urgency to give to families in need all year long as well as during Christmas.

“Of course we hope that, like our team of journalists, the community is also moved by these families’ stories and reacts with generosity, as they have always done in the past,” Wingert said Friday. “But some of the most vulnerable among us are vulnerable year round, and while we encourage you to give to those in need to make their holiday special, it’s important to remember that their struggles are every day.

“We at AIM Media Texas thank you for all you’ve done in the past to help these local families, and for all you will do during this year’s campaign.”

The first story will be published Monday, Dec. 4, with more publishing nearly every day through Dec. 16. To help, call the United Way of South Texas at (956) 686-6331 and inquire about the families featured in the Spirit of Christmas campaign.