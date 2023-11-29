Man admits smuggling 91 pounds of liquid meth through Hidalgo port of entry

Only have a minute? Listen instead

On Tuesday, a naturalized citizen residing in Mexico pleaded guilty to importing nearly 91 pounds of meth from Mexico, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

The news release states that Manuel Ignacio Ley Villa, 53, arrived at the Hidalgo port of entry in a maroon Chrysler Pacifica on April 30 when law enforcement noticed he appeared nervous, which resulted in him being referred to a secondary inspection.

It was there that an x-ray inspection revealed several anomalies with the vehicle’s fuel tank.

“Upon further investigation, law enforcement discovered a fuel tank filled with a liquid material which crystallized upon contact with the floor,” the release said.

The total weight of the liquid meth amounted to nearly 91 pounds and had an estimated street value of $810,000.

Accepting the plea, U.S. Magistrate Judge Micalea Alvarez scheduled his sentencing for Feb. 13.

Ley Villa is facing life in federal prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

He will remain in custody pending his sentencing.