Only have a minute? Listen instead

A federal grand jury has indicted a 36-year-old man for accusations that he tried to smuggle 100 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition, 1,156 rounds of 7.62mm caliber ammo, an AK-style rifle and 10 7.62mm magazines into Mexico.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested David Ortega Castillo on Nov. 8 after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo port of entry saw the ammunition behind the second row back rest area of the vehicle he was driving, according to a criminal complaint.

CBP asked Ortega to turn off his vehicle and immediately placed him in handcuffs.

During an interview with HSI, Ortega said an acquaintance offered him a job two months prior to his arrest.

“Ortega stated he would receive instructions regarding what he would be doing via phone and WhatsApp messages,” the complaint stated. “Ortega stated that he was told he would be taking ammunition from the United States into Mexico.”

Had he been successful, he would have been paid $600, according to the complaint.

The federal grand jury indicted him on Tuesday. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned in early December.

He has remained in custody without bond since his arrest.