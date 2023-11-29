‘Castilian Roses in December’ to open soon in San Benito

Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — It’s December, and Our Lady of Guadalupe will soon enjoy her feast day.

That feast day will take place Dec. 12, but she’ll enjoy that feast day the entire month at the San Benito Cultural Heritage Museum which will soon open it’s yearly exhibit “Castilian Roses in December.”

“This is our fifth-year anniversary of this exhibit,” said Aleida Garcia, director of the museum at 250 E. Heywood.

“We invite artists from across the Valley to create their own interpretation of the Virgen de Guadalupe,” she said.

Reception for the show will take place Dec. 7 between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Admission to the reception will be free to the public, and everyone will see new interpretations of the Virgen de Guadalupe.

And those interpretations are many. One artist painted the image inside of a barrel, another placed an old sculpture inside a box like a sort of “nicho.”

“I think the artists are a little bit more experimental,” Garcia said.

The Virgen de Guadalupe is celebrated by Catholics everywhere for her appearance to Juan Diego in 1531. She was the bridge which connected the religion of the Spanish to the indigenous people.

Her image can be seen in many places in many mediums, and the annual exhibit at the San Benito museum is a fine example of that. Last year’s show presented a piece in an intriguing pointillist style, another used stained glass, and a third used yarn.

And the journey continues.

“It’s been a very successful annual exhibit that not only locals look forward to but people across the Valley from McAllen to Brownsville look forward to coming to this,” she said.

For more information, call the San Benito Cultural Arts Museum at (956) 361-3804, ext. 418.