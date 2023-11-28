ATV crash victims were recent Edinburg North High School graduates

Only have a minute? Listen instead

It was confirmed Tuesday morning that the two victims of the ATV accident that occurred Sunday evening in Edinburg were recent graduates of Edinburg North High School, according to the district’s Public Information Officer Lisa Ayala.

Both 18-year-old Jaidy Alcalá and 17-year-old Leila Elizabeth Arias died on Sunday after losing control of an ATV Razor that ended up on its side and partially submerged in a canal with two to three feet of water in it, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:50 p.m., police received a call regarding the accident which happened near Edinburg lake in the 6400 block of Rio Grande Care.

The caller stated two juvenile girls arrived at his home with apparent injuries, asked for help and were taken to the hospital by the caller’s wife.

When deputies arrived, they pulled Alcalá and Arias out of the water, began life-saving measures and then transported them to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

“Investigators spoke with the two surviving females, and it was revealed that the driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle and drove into a canal near Edinburg Lake,” the initial news release said.

Edinburg North High School acknowledged the two recent graduates on their Facebook page memorializing them and sending their families and friends their condolences.

“The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District along with Edinburg North High School extends their deepest condolences to the families and friends of two recent graduates Leila Arias and Jaidy Alcalá,” Ayala said.” Grief counselors are available at the campus for students and staff.”

Alcalá and Arias were both involved in softball and powerlifting, and graduated in May of this year.

Staff Writer Omar Zapata contributed to this report.