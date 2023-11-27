Only have a minute? Listen instead

Two teenagers are dead after losing control of an ATV, which became partially submerged in an Edinburg canal on Sunday evening.

At 6:50 p.m., the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding an ATV accident near Edinburg Lake located in the 6400 block of Rio Grande Care in rural Edinburg, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the caller who said two juvenile girls arrived at his home asking for help with apparent injuries.

The juveniles were driven to a local hospital by the caller’s wife.

Deputies found an ATV Razer on its side inside the canal which had about two to three feet of water.

“Deputies saw two females trapped inside the ATV which was partially submerged underwater,” the release said. “Deputies pulled females out of the water and started life-saving measures.”

The driver of the ATV, who was 17, and an 18-year-old passenger both died.

An autopsy was ordered for both by the justice of the peace.

Investigators then responded to the location along with crime scene specialists to process the scene and spoke with the two surviving girls who revealed the driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle, driving into the canal.

“HCSO urges the community to use caution when driving ATVs due to a significant number of accidents that have been reported,” the release said.

The case is still under active investigation and the sheriff’s office is encouraging any witnesses with information regarding the case to come forward.

One may contact the sheriff’s office at 956-383-8114, call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477 or use the P3 TIPS smartphone app to send an anonymous tip.