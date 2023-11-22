Donna woman charged with fatal drunk driving crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Donna woman was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly drove while intoxicated, crashed into another vehicle and killed the driver, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Yozmara Garcia, 22, was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon after police found a gun inside her purse following the crash.

At about 12:02 a.m., Pharr police were dispatched to 700 W. Nolana in reference to a major motor vehicle accident, according to the affidavit.

Officers observed a black Chevrolet Malibu with major damage to the left front quarter on the inside of the westbound lane facing west and a red Ford Expedition in the middle lane facing north.

An officer made contact with one of the passengers sitting on the left back seat of the Malibu who was identified as Raul Quintero.

That same officer also observed a female in the backseat later identified as Kayla Lopez who had an injury to her right shoulder, which later required surgery.

Officers searched Garcia’s purse for a Texas identification card or a driver’s license, which resulted in the discovery of a handgun.

The responding officer turned his attention to the driver in the Expedition, later identified as Roel Isidero Solis, who was unresponsive.

EMS attempted to locate a pulse on Solis but were unable to find one.

It was at that time that Garcia was extracted from the Malibu through the driver side door by Pharr firefighters and placed in an ambulance.

The officers followed the ambulance to the hospital where they made contact with Garcia who emitted an odor of alcohol from her breath and person, according to the affidavit.

Quintero, upon returning from having medical attention, approached the officers who advised them that he, Garcia and Lopez were all drinking alcoholic beverages earlier that day.

He added that Garcia was driving recklessly in the parking lot of the apartment complex and as they exited the complex, Garcia was driving at a high rate of speed toward Nolana, the affidavit said.

Officers then obtained a blood specimen search warrant for Garcia.

Garcia remains jailed on $150,000 in bonds.