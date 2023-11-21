Edinburg man arrested for soliciting murder for hire

Only have a minute? Listen instead

An Edinburg man was arrested on Thursday for attempting to hire someone to murder a person he had a “child custody” issue with, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jonathan Gutierrez, 33, was charged with capital murder criminal solicitation after the FBI began investigating him.

During the course of the investigation, two people identified as “Individual A” and “Individual B” met with Gutierrez at a parking lot in Edinburg to plan a murder.

An Edinburg investigator said the meeting was recorded and that Gutierrez explained that the issue with the person he wanted murdered was a matter of child custody.

After the discussion, Individual A explained the assassination of the person to Gutierrez after payment.

Gutierrez provided a photo of the target to Individual A and negotiated payment, agreeing on a $1,000 down payment.

He also stated that child visitation with the target was scheduled and would provide an address of the target’s location to Individual A.

On Nov. 16, FBI agents contacted the Edinburg investigator and both conducted surveillance on Gutierrez who met with Individual B in a public parking lot in Edinburg.

During the meeting, Gutierrez explained the disposition of the child custody would determine the target’s assassination.

An Edinburg officer then conducted a traffic stop on Gutierrez who was driving a white Jeep Wrangler at the 4000 block of S. 25th Ave in Edinburg who then placed him under arrest.

Gutierrez remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.