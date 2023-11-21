Free concert in Brownsville to promote local businesses

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Shop Local Brownsville is teaming up with the Brownsville Police Department, Brownsville Sports Park and about 30 locally owned, independent businesses in offering a free concert at the sports park from 6 to 11 p.m. on Nov. 25 to bring attention to Small Business Saturday.

The headliner is Las Casetera, a retro-style band that plays mostly cumbia and norteno music from the 1980s and 1990s. The lineup also includes La Gran Sonora, Amos De La Noche, Los 2 Compadres and The Good Ole Boys.

“What we’re trying to do is highlight that there’s Small Business Saturday,” said event spokesman and small business owner Arturo Trevino. “It’s being overpowered by Black Friday and we haven’t done anything, so we’re joining forces to try and do something.”

Free tickets are available at locally owned business around the city, restaurants, convenience stores, furniture stores and so on, he said. Organizers are incorporating BPD’s toy drive as well. Anyone who drops off a toy at the Brownsville Police Station can receive a free concert ticket in exchange, Trevino said.

The hope is that the free concerts can become an annual thing, he said.

“If this is a successful strategy more locally owned businesses will buy into it,” Trevino said.