Ramirez seeks second term as 464th state District Court judge

Hidalgo County state District Judge Joe Ramirez has announced that he is seeking reelection.

In a campaign announcement, Ramirez said he has officially filed as a Democrat to seek a second term as judge for the 464th state District Court.

Ramirez was elected to that court, which was created in 2017, in November 2020.

The legislature created the court to address Hidalgo County’s longtime problem with backlogged cases.

“I believe that I have served the citizens of Hidalgo County in a fair and impartial manner during my time as judge,” Ramirez said in the announcement. “I have been guided by the underlying principles and values of fairness, respect and integrity for all, just as I have done my entire legal career.”

He said that during his first run he promised to uphold the office and bench with the respect that it merits while treating everyone with respect and fairness.

“In my courtroom, everyone is treated equally, because the court merits the highest standard of decorum and every person that comes before me deserves a fair shot at justice,” Ramirez said.

He said no one is above that standard.

“While I believe in second chances and being given a fair shot, I also believe that there are consequences to actions, and Hidalgo County families deserve to continue having a fair and independent judge on the bench who will make decisions in the best interest of all parties involved, not someone who will serve the interests of a select few,” he said.

Prior to serving as a judge, Ramirez practiced civil and criminal law for more than a decade, including criminal defense, family law, personal injury, federal cases, felony cases and jury trials.

“My experience as a lawyer, my humble upbringing, and my life experience as a voice for those in need, combined with my strong values of respect and integrity, continue to make me the most qualified candidate to fairly discern judgment and preside over the many different types of cases (that) come before the 464th District Court.

“I look forward to continuing to serve Hidalgo County families in this capacity, and I ask for your support in March 2024,” he said.

The Democratic primary is in March.