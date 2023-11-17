State Sen. Juan ‘Chuy’ Hinojosa files for 7th term in Texas Senate

Only have a minute? Listen instead

State Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen, has officially filed to run for a seventh term in the Texas Senate.

Hinojosa, 77, has served as the state senator for District 20 — which runs from McAllen to Corpus Christi — for the last 20 years.

In a news release issued Monday, the longtime senator announced he had officially filed to run for reelection on Nov. 11, the first day of the candidate filing period for the upcoming Democratic Primary in March.

Hinojosa said he hopes to continue focusing on border issues and economic development should he be re-elected to a seventh term.

“I am honored to serve the people of Senate District 20. There are continuing challenges and issues we need to resolve, and I am running for reelection to continue working to find solutions that benefit our communities and our state,” Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa serves as the vice chair of the powerful Senate Committee on Finance, and was one of just four Democrats to serve on the 17-member committee during the 88th Legislative Session this past spring.

After the 2020 census, Hinojosa served as vice chair of the special redistricting committee, during which lawmakers redrew district maps.

In addition, Hinojosa serves on the criminal justice, jurisprudence and border security committees.

And it is in regard to border security where Hinojosa hopes to continue focusing his legislative efforts.

“As a border state, we must address the issues surrounding border security effectively. As a lifelong border resident, I understand the importance of finding comprehensive solutions that prioritize the safety and well-being of all Texans,” Hinojosa stated.

“I am committed to border security and continuing to work collaboratively to find solutions that protect our communities while upholding our values and treating everyone with dignity and respect,” he further stated.

A former U.S. Marine, Hinojosa saw combat during a two-year deployment to Vietnam, where he served as a squad leader from 1966 to 1968.

After his military service, Hinojosa returned to South Texas, where he served as an assistant attorney general in the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio.

Hinojosa was first elected to the Texas Legislature as the representative of what was then known as House District 59-A in 1981.

He served in the Texas House of Representatives until 1991, and then again from 1997-2003.

In November 2002, Hinojosa won his first election to the Texas Senate and assumed office the following January, where he has served ever since.

Senate District 20 includes portions of Hidalgo, Nueces, Jim Wells and Brooks counties, and includes the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission and Corpus Christi.

Early voting in the March Primary begins on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Election day is Tuesday, March 5.