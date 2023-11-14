‘Summer of ’69’ singer Bryan Adams coming to RGV in February

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Have you ever really loved Bryan Adams?

The Canadian singer and songwriter is coming to the Payne Arena in February as one of his stops in his 2024 tour.

Adams, who is known for hits such as “Summer of ’69,” “Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman” and “Everything I Do, I Do It For You” will be performing in Hidalgo on Feb. 3.

He has won various musical awards including 20 Juno Awards, a Grammy for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture or Television along with 16 Grammy nominations.

Adams has also received three awards for songwriting in films and received nominations for five Golden Globe Awards.

Throughout his career, he has sold about 100 million records such as his 1983 “Cuts Like a Knife” reaching the Top Ten charts in North America.

Now Adams is coming to the Rio Grande Valley for the first time in his career.