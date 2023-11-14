Alamo murder suspect spoke of ‘Satan’ prior to killing, affidavit says

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 41-year-old Donna man accused of fatally slashing a woman’s throat had been talking about Satan prior to the killing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Christopher Lee Soto is accused of murdering 38-year-old Brittany Kay Ireland on Oct. 30 at the Acacia RV Park at 89 East Business 83.

Alamo police were dispatched to that location at 12:02 p.m. that day where they found Soto, who initially appeared to be dead. The responding officer said he was “laying down on a gurney unresponsive with blood all over his clothing.”

Soto has since been released from a hospital where he was treated for unspecified injuries.

Police found Ireland and reported that there was blood over the living room, according to the affidavit.

Police also found a silver serrated knife with blood on the hand and the blade, which police believe is the murder weapon because it is consistent with Ireland’s wounds.

Ireland’s mother told investigators that she video chatted with her daughter at 1 a.m. the previous Saturday. She said that Ireland stated that she was afraid of Soto.

She also said she overheard her daughter tell Soto “to stop that and it was all in his head.”

Ireland’s mother also said her daughter “had informed her that the defendant had talked about ‘Satan’ and that she observed the defendant run outside of their residence.”

Soto remains held in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center without bond.