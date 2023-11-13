Morton Buildings Inc. visits TSTC for employer spotlight

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Representatives from Morton Buildings Inc. visited with some students in Texas State Technical College’s Building Construction Technology program during a recent employer spotlight at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.

Gina Lopez-Montague and Dennis Norris discussed the company’s history, job opportunities, work culture and career progression.

“We want future employees to understand we’re not hiring them just to build buildings for their entire career,” said Montague, field recruiting supervisor for Morton Buildings Inc. “When we hire individuals, they will grow in their career with us. We do have TSTC students who have flourished in their careers with our company.”

Montague said the company builds together as a team.

“What we look for are individuals with the right attitude and aptitude because we’re a unique organization,” she said. “With those key components, including what students are learning at TSTC, it makes it easy for us to find the right talent.”

Norris, area construction supervisor for Morton Buildings Inc., said the partnership that the company has developed with TSTC has been positive.

“Four out of six employees that I have on my crew in San Antonio are TSTC graduates,” he said. “That relationship has had a positive impact not only on TSTC, but on Morton Buildings Inc.”

Norris added that the company’s work culture is appealing.

“Financial stability and safety make our work culture attractive for many employees,” he said. “We hold safety as a core value. We don’t stray away from that. I have a great connection with my team all across the state.”

Hector Rosa, TSTC’s Building Construction Technology program director in Harlingen, said students will increase their knowledge by working with Morton Buildings Inc.

“If our students get hired, they can earn more certifications at the construction company,” he said. “That hard work can lead to a promotion as a foreman or another position.”

Zaida Diaz, of Edcouch, is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Building Construction Technology.

“I liked that the company allows you to choose the location where you would like to work,” she said.

Eric Munoz, of Harlingen, is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in the same program.

“What appealed to me is their family type of culture,” he said of Morton Buildings Inc. “It appears they want to overcome obstacles together as a team.”

First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers in Texas can earn an average annual salary of $64,470, according to onetonline.org. The website projected these positions to grow by 23% in the state through 2030.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Building Construction Technology and a certificate of completion in Building Construction – Craftsman at its Harlingen and Waco campuses.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.