Harvest Christian takes Weslaco Tourney

WESLACO — Harvest Christian came to the Chick-fil-a Classic in Weslaco a couple of seasons ago and watched the championship game.

This season they won it.

The Eagles defeated the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers 59-40 Saturday at Weslaco High.

“I thought we put in a lot of work to play six games in three day,” Harvest Christian head coach Jaime Gonzalez said. “Saw a lot of good things, but some things we need to obviously fix. We are going to enjoy this tonight, and get back to work on Monday.”

The Eagles pressed the Chargers in the opening minutes to create a solid lead that they would see out.

“I think our pressure was able to open up some things for us,” Gonzalez said. “I am really proud of them. I wanted to see how they would respond in a game like this. We all have tons of respect for Brownsville Veterans and I just wanted to see how my girls would respond and I think they did really well.”

Senior guard Ashley Gonzalez dropped 29 points for the Eagles in the championship game. Harvest Christian went undefeated in the tournament.

Brownsville Veterans have only lost to Harvest Christian and San Benito this season. Two of the best teams in the Valley.

Briana Brackhahn led the team in scoring with 13 points against Harvest Christian. Daniela Sauceda had 12, while Annie Cisneros and Brianna Barnes had big games earlier in the tourney.

Weslaco High won the gold bracket. While Tuloso-Midway defeated Weslaco East for the silver bracket title.

Check out other photos from Saturday’s action.