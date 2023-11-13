Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 78-year-old man has died after being hit and killed by a vehicle in Edinburg on Saturday night.

In a news release, police said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. University Drive.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that 78-year-old Juan Solis of Edinburg was walking on the outside lane when he was struck by a black Ford Expedition traveling east,” the release stated.

That vehicle’s driver stopped and provided aid and is cooperating with police, according to the news release.

The investigation remains active.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR