A 78-year-old man has died after being hit and killed by a vehicle in Edinburg on Saturday night.

In a news release, police said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. University Drive.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that 78-year-old Juan Solis of Edinburg was walking on the outside lane when he was struck by a black Ford Expedition traveling east,” the release stated.

That vehicle’s driver stopped and provided aid and is cooperating with police, according to the news release.

The investigation remains active.