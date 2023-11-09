Only have a minute? Listen instead

MISSION — More than 600 Region One GEAR UP participants and their families engaged in a literacy awareness event here led by authors, including “The House on Mango Street” author Sandra Cisneros.

Held at the Mission Event Center, GEAR UP participants from 9th and 12th grade and their families learned the importance of developing literacy at home through special topics and strategies to promote a supportive environment. An author Q&A session aimed at sharing how families can preserve their stories and culture by promoting literacy was also held, which included Cisneros, Carolina Monsivais, Cesar L. De Leon, Veronica Solis and Emmy Perez.

Cisneros delivered the keynote address Thursday afternoon, performed a reading of her latest poetry book “Woman Without Shame” and participated in a meet and greet with attendees. While Cisneros performed the reading in English, writer and educational consultant Macarena Hernandez provided the Spanish translation to the bilingual students.

Sandra Cisneros performs a reading of her poetry book “Woman Without Shame” during the keynote address at Region One’s literacy awareness event at Mission Event Center on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Mission. Cisneros is a poet, short story writer, novelist, and essayist. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sandra Cisneros performs a reading of her latest poetry book “Woman Without Shame” at Region One’s literacy awareness event at Mission Event Center on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Mission. Cisneros said she wrote the collection of poems after the passing of her mother. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
