US Rep. De La Cruz’s McAllen office vandalized over pro-Israel stance

Only have a minute? Listen instead

U.S. Rep Monica De La Cruz’s McAllen office has been repeatedly vandalized this week over her vocal stance in supporting Israel during its war with Hamas in Palestine following an Oct. 7 attack that killed more than 1,000 people there.

Photos of the vandalism provided by De La Cruz’s office show four incidents of vandalism.

In one, “MONICA MURDERS” is written in red on a banner placed by her office. Another banner left at the location reads in red “Israel is doing genocide and you SUPPORT IT.”

A window spray painted by her office’s front door has “Israel Kills Jews Too” written in red. The sidewalk by her office also had a message spray painted in red reading “You can’t escape your crimes Monica.”

In a news release, De La Cruz said the incidents are under investigation by law enforcement.

“These malicious acts have been perpetrated by individuals with pro-Hamas sentiments, targeting the Congresswoman for her condemnation of anti-Semitism and solidarity with Jews in our community and the state of Israel,” her office said in a news release.

There is a sharp generational divide in how Americans view the war.

Axios reported that 48% of millennials and Generation Z don’t believe the U.S. should publicly support Israel while 63% of Generation X, 83% of baby boomers and 86% of the Silent Generation voice support for Israel.

Hamas militants on Oct. 7 killed about 1,400 people when armed men breached a border wall and went on a massacre in Israel. Since then, the Associated Press reports that more than 10,000 Palestinians have died in attacks by Israeli soldiers, who are now in Gaza fighting Hamas. Thousands of civilians in Palestine have been killed.

In a statement, De La Cruz said the Oct. 7 attack was the single largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

“The pro-Hamas activists who have vandalized my office may disregard the importance of standing with our Jewish brothers and sisters during their darkest hour, but I do not,” she said. “My support for Israel and the Jewish community is, always has been, and always will be unwavering.

“I make no apologies for standing firmly against anti-Semitism. These vandals will not intimidate or silence me.”

De La Cruz went on to say that South Texans pride themselves in their warmth and hospitality.

“The actions of a few will not undermine our values,” she said. “In recent weeks, I have been in touch with local rabbis and I have assured them they have my full support.”

She went on to say she stands against hate and violence and remains committed to the safety and well-being of all the residents here.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and such abhorrent behavior has no place in our community, our state, or our nation,” she said.

She ended by saying she is grateful for the response from local law enforcement and city officials and is confident the people responsible for the vandalism will be held accountable.