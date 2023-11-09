Gladys Porter Zoo breaks ground on new zip line attraction

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Gladys Porter Zoo is opening up a new attraction on its grounds that will allow guests to soar over 100 feet in the air.

The zoo hosted a groundbreaking Tuesday to kick off construction on the Soaring Eagle Zip Line that will take guests over 120 feet in the air above the treetops.

The zip line will allow guests to not only see the zoo from a different perspective but also get a view of the Rio Grande and into Mexico.

The new attraction is scheduled to be completed by summer 2024 and is projected to bring in about $360,000 in annual gross revenue, according to a zoo news release.

As of right now, the fee has been “recommended” to be set at $8.

For Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr., the new attraction is the official launch of the zoo’s 10-year plan that proposes various additions to the facilities infrastructure, including an indoor dining cafe and even an African savanna to accommodate a pride of lions.

Another attraction is a “sensory-friendly small world” with music and other features helping enhance the zoo experience for children.

Officials hope these new features and more will help grow tourism in the area.

“This is just the first step to enhancing visitor experiences with more recreational options — while emphasizing wildlife conservation and education,” Cowen Jr. said in the release. “We are heading in the right direction for growth and expansion for our beloved Gladys Porter Zoo.”