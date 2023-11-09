Donna runoffs on tap as Weslaco, Alamo elect new mayors

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Tuesday night’s election results have shaken the political makeup of some Mid-Valley cities, affecting mayoral offices in two communities and nearly every race going to a runoff election in another.

After 10 years as mayor of Weslaco, David Suarez was unseated Tuesday by newcomer Adrian Gonzalez, 2,711 to 2,183 votes, according to the unofficial election tally.

Gonzalez had been outspent by Suarez by 10-to-1 but emerged victorious, setting the city on a new path of leadership.

Suarez was first elected mayor in November 2013.

Leticia “Letty” Lopez also pulled ahead of challenger Pete Garcia Jr., 607 to 555 votes, to keep her seat as the District 2 commissioner in Weslaco.

District 1 incumbent Josh Pedraza, who ran unopposed, secured 738 votes.

In Donna, each race with the exception of municipal court judge — won handily by incumbent Javi Garza over Roberto “Colonel” Perez, 1,737 to 963 — will go to a runoff election.

Incumbent Mayor Ricardo “Rick” Morales and David Moreno are set for the runoff after the former pulled in 988 votes to the latter’s 1,161. The third candidate in the race, Ancieto Santana, received 565 votes.

Place 1 councilmember will also be decided by a runoff election between Jesse “Coach” Jackson, who snagged 1,183 votes, and Richie Moreno, who tallied 917. Arturo “Art” Mendoza, the third hopeful in the race for Place 1, totaled 581 votes.

For Place 3, Ernesto Lugo and Lupita Bueno are headed to a runoff after the former amassed 1,250 votes in his favor to the latter’s 834. Joe A. Segura had 610 votes as the third candidate in this race.

The city of Alamo has a new mayor after J.R. Garza unseated incumbent Diana Martinez, 1,328 to 898 votes.

The race for Place 2 commissioner ended with Pedro “Pete” Morales taking it by 1,341 votes to Robert “Mailman” De La Garza’s 856.

Roel “Leon” Moreno Jr. won the Place 3 race with 1,400 votes to Diego “Manny” Guerrero’s 751.

And Arturo “AJ” Garcia was the victor in Place 4 with 1,454 votes to Luis “Louie” Olivarez’s 718.