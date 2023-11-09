Only have a minute? Listen instead

Election night went late Tuesday with the Hidalgo County Elections Department not reporting the unofficial results for 100% precincts to around midnight that day.

When the dust settled, one Edinburg city council incumbent had been unseated while another held onto his seat by just 11 votes.

David Salazar beat out incumbent Johnny Garcia for Place 3 with 51.73% of the vote to Garcia’s 48.27%. Salazar received 3,405 votes to Garcia’s 3,177.

Garcia was first elected during a runoff election in 2019 against Deanna “Coach” Dominguez, who had been an ally of former Mayor Richard Molina.

Salazar thanked voters on Facebook for their support following his victory.

“I especially want to extend my most sincere appreciation to everyone who voted, volunteered, called, and encouraged your family, friends and neighbors to come out to support our campaign,” he wrote. “We couldn’t have done it without you. I am so excited and eager to get to work as your City Councilmember! Abrazos y saludos.”

Over at Place 4, David White held onto his seat by just 11 votes. He received 3,334 votes, or 50.08%, to Gerardo “Gerry” Lozano’s 3,323 votes, or 49.92%.

White was first elected in 2019 during Molina’s tenure. He had been demoted from his position as police chief the year prior and replaced by former Police Chief Cesar Torres, who is now the top cop in Mission.

White had filed a lawsuit against the city over the demotion. That litigation was settled and White received $62,500.

Torres was later fired by the city. He has filed two lawsuits against the city, one of which lists White as a defendant. That litigation is ongoing.

In western Hidalgo County, there were races for mayor, Place 2, Place 4 and Place 1, which was a special election.

Incumbent Mayor Isidro Casanova ran on a slate with Place 2 incumbent Enrique “Henry” Cantu and Place 4 incumbent Laura Mendiola Macias. Place 1 candidate Irma Veloz filled out the “We are La Joya” slate and all four candidates cruised to victory.

Casanova received 799 votes, or 53.16%, to challenger Esequiel “Church” Garza’s 704 votes, or 46.84%.

Cantu handily edged out his challenger, Roel Bermea for Place 2. He received 54.05%, or 808 votes, to Bermea’s 45.95%, or 687 votes.

The Place 4 race results were similar as Macias easily won over challenger Blanca Lamar Gonzalez.

Macias received 850 votes, or 56.74%, to Gonzalez’s 648 votes, or 43.26%.

At Place 1, Veloz beat challenger Edwin Eloy Zuniga by 134 votes.

Veloz received 818 votes, or 54.46%, to Zuniga’s 684 votes, or 45.54%.

Voters in Palmview overwhelmingly approved four propositions that were on the ballot.

Proposition A, which deletes the Place 5 city council seat and gives the mayor the power to vote, passed with 355 votes, or 75.21%, with 117 people voting against, or 24.79%. Previously, Palmview’s mayor could only vote in a tie-breaker situation.

Proposition B will provide the city council more hiring and firing powers over the city manager. It passed with 72.84%, or 338 votes. Those opposed consisted of 27.16%, or 126 voters.

Proposition C changes the composition of Palmview Municipal Court by allowing for one presiding judge, two associate judges and calling for at least one judge to be an attorney.

It passed with 398 votes, or 85.04%, while 70 people voted against it, composing 14.96% of the total vote.

Lastly, Proposition D moves the city budget adoption date to Oct. 29 or before.

Those in favor consisted of 85.04%, or 390 votes, to 15.95% opposed, or 74 votes.

Results are unofficial until canvassed by local entities.