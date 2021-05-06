Embattled Edinburg Police Chief Cesar Torres filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city of Edinburg on Wednesday, claiming the city gave him the option to resign or be fired because he reported fraud allegations against an unidentified police investigator to the FBI.

The filing came the same day a federal judge affirmed an arbitrator’s ruling that Torres retaliated against two police officers who, in their capacity as members of the Edinburg United Police Officers Association, or EUPOA, opposed a proposal Torres made early on in his tenure to hire an assistant chief from outside of the police department.

At 10:06 a.m. Thursday, 139th state District Judge Bobby Flores signed a temporary restraining order prohibiting the city from taking adverse personnel action against Torres.

Flores’ order bars the city from taking “adverse personnel action(s) against Torres, including terminating his employment,” until after the FBI completes its investigation “into allegations of criminal misconduct by several suspects…”

The order mentions an unidentified Edinburg police officer as one of the suspects under investigation by the FBI.

A hearing on that matter is scheduled for May 17.

Torres was placed on administrative leave on April 12, following a ruling from arbitrator Richard Brann the previous week that said he violated the city’s Meet and Confirm Agreement with the EUPOA for retaliation against two police officers for their membership and/or activity in the union.

Torres’ lawsuit makes no mention of the EUPOA lawsuit against the city, which was dismissed Wednesday, or the arbitrator’s ruling.

That ruling reinstated the officers to favorable positions Torres removed them from after their opposition to his proposal for a lateral hire for assistant chief, which the federal judge on Wednesday confirmed.

In his suit, Torres claims City Manager Ron Garza met with him April 7 and was given the option to resign or be fired.

This is the same day the arbitrator issued his ruling.

However, according to Torres, he was asked to resign or be fired because he reported the fraud allegations to the FBI after Garza told him not to investigate it.

“On or about April 7, 2021, City of Edinburg City Manager Ron Garza called Torres to Garza’s office. There, Torres met with Garza and City of Edinburg City Attorney Omar Ochoa. City Manager Garza told Torres that Torres was being given the option to resign or be terminated from his employment with the City of Edinburg. City Manager Garza gave Torres four options: (1) to resign and Torres would have the opportunity to ‘write the narrative’; (2) City of Edinburg City Manager Garza would pay Torres two weeks’ worth of Torres’s pay and both City Manager Garza and Torres write ‘the narrative’; (3) City Manager Garza conducts an ‘investigation’ and fires Torres; or (4) City Manager Garza simply fires Torres,” the lawsuit states.

The Monitor obtained a copy of the letter Garza sent to Torres placing him on administrative leave, which states the city is conducting an investigation into his leadership capabilities.

Torres remains on administrative leave.

“On or about April 12, 2021, City of Edinburg City Manager Ron Garza, along with City Attorney Omar Ochoa and Assistant City Manager Jesus Saenz questioned Internal Affairs Investigator X about the investigation into Investigator Y’s criminal misconduct allegations. During said meeting, City Manager Garza made false statements to Investigator X which are proven false by an audio recording,” the lawsuit states. “City Manager Garza, City Attorney Ochoa, and/or Assistant City Manager Saenz were unprofessional and made comments that indicate they were interfering with a criminal investigation into the allegations of criminal misconduct made against Investigator Y. Investigator X has reported City Manager Garza’s interference into the investigation, harassment, and false statements made by Garza to City of Edinburg.”

Torres’ lawsuit stated the investigators are not identified because the criminal investigation remains open.

This story will be updated to include more details from Torres’ lawsuit regarding his whistleblower claim.