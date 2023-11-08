San Juan woman accused of being mastermind behind fatal McAllen burglary

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A San Juan woman was arrested last Friday for her alleged role in a burglary that turned deadly after one of the assailants was stabbed in the chest.

According to the probable cause affidavit, 33-year-old Ashley Marie Gonzalez had been in communication with 39-year-old Ronnie Anthony Anzaldua, who was stabbed in the chest and died, after he and 46-year-old Eusebio Salazar-Dominguez allegedly assaulted the homeowner.

Gonzalez, 33, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary of habitation, burglary habitation with intent to commit other felony and murder.

At around 7:42 a.m. on Oct. 21, McAllen police officers responded to the 1000 block of East Dove Avenue in reference to a burglary of habitation.

Detectives interviewed 28-year-old Robert Jonathan Rodriguez, who stated that two males entered his residence without consent and began to physically assault him.

“The homeowner stated that in the course of defending himself he stabbed one of the males, later identified as Ronnie Anthony Anzaldua, causing his death,” the affidavit said.

Rodriguez added that the second male, later identified as Salazar-Dominguez, left the scene in a black SUV and that he had no affiliation with either man.

Rodrigeuz also told detectives that as he was being assaulted, Anzalduas told him something to the effect of “You think you can get a girl pregnant and not take care of her.”

He added that he recently learned his ex-spouse was pregnant with his child and suspected her sister, Gonzalez, of sending the men to assault him because she didn’t like him.

“The homeowner stated he found Gonzalez capable of sending someone to hurt him,” the affidavit said. “The homeowner stated that aside from his girlfriend and his ex-spouse, the only other person who knew of the pregnancy was Gonzalez.”

The vehicle Salazar-Dominguez fled in was identified as a black GMC Yukon belonging to his wife.

During an interview with detectives, Salazar-Dominguez stated that he and Anzaldua went to Rodriguez’s residence together with the intention of assaulting and robbing Rodriguez.

Salazar-Dominguez stated that Anzaldua and Gonzalez worked together and the two were communicating throughout the night and before the assault.

“Salazar-Dominguez eventually confessed to entering the residence along with Anzaldua and taking part in the assault of the homeowner,” the affidavit said. “The encounter ended with Anzaldua being stabbed.”

After he fled the scene, Salazar-Dominguez said he parked the Yukon at his father-in-law’s house because the vehicle had no gas.

He encountered Gonzalez after leaving the location and told police that he believes she had been following him because of Anzaldua, adding that she cut him off and asked him for Anzaldua. She then drove him home in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer.

“When asked if [Gonzalez] sent him and Anzaldua to location, Salazar-Dominguez nodded yes in acknowledgement,” the affidavit said.

Detectives reviewed Anzaldua’s phone records and learned that he had been in communication with Gonzalez. It was revealed that Anzaldua communicated with Gonzalez prior to him and Salazar-Dominguez going to Rodriguez’s residence and while at the residence.

When detectives made contact with Gonzalez, she agreed to meet with them but later changed her mind and requested an attorney.

Gonzalez and Salazar-Dominguez both remain jailed on $120,000 and $571,000 in bonds, respectively.

