Los Fresnos mayor wins reelection; voters appear to favor BISD proposition

According to unofficial results from the Cameron County Elections Department, and based solely on early voting numbers since none of the two precincts were reporting in-person voting numbers, incumbent Alejandro Flores was in the lead for reelection as mayor of Los Fresnos against challenger Rosa Munoz Vallejo.

The split was 401 early votes for Flores to 223 for Vallejo.

In the race for Los Fresnos City Council Place 1, Albert “Al” Escobedo led Joe C. Macias 338 to 244. In the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District general election, with seven of 12 precincts reporting, Kevin Michael Montes was ahead of Juan Sierra in the contest for Board of Trustees Place 3 1,252 to 1,227, while Jesus “Toy” Amaya ran unopposed for Place 4.

Incumbent Patrick McNulty ran unopposed for mayor of the city of South Padre Island, and incumbent Rees Langston was poised to defeat challenger Tally Ragsdale in the race for City Council Place 4, 227 to 217 early votes, without SPI’s single precinct reporting as of press time.

The city of Santa Rosa held a special election for Proposition A, which was approved 54 to 37 with the city’s one precinct reporting. It will adopt a four-year term for mayor and aldermen “providing that the term of the mayor and aldermen currently elected shall remain at three years; and further providing that at each subsequent election … the term to be voted upon shall be four years.”

The election also decided two tax-ratification propositions, for Brownsville Independent School District and Point Isabel Independent School District. BISD’s Proposition A ratifies the district’s ad valorem tax rate of $1.030964 for the current year, resulting in “an increase of minus 15.173924 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year which is an additional minus $10,431,345.”

With 15 of 21 precincts reporting, the vote was 3,886 for and 2,609 against.

Point Isabel ISD’s Proposition A ratifies the district’s ad valorem tax rate of $0.825 for the current year, which means “an increase of 8.74 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $3,681,201.”

With none of the five precincts report, early votes for the proposition were 693 for and 382 against.