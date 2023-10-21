Aveanna Healthcare visits TSTC for employer spotlight

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Representatives from Aveanna Healthcare visited with some students in Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program during a recent employer spotlight at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.

Jesus Mendez and Aaron Garcia explained the company’s core values while providing an overview of its work culture, services offered, schedule flexibility, and even tuition reimbursement.

“This group of Nursing students already has some industry experience that translates to the type of work our company does,” said Mendez, executive director of Aveanna Healthcare. “We do our best to provide the best training in the office and out in the field with a preceptor.”

Mendez said Aveanna Healthcare is a family-oriented company.

“We make sure that our nurses are treated with respect,” he said. “Additionally, our company has an open-door policy if any employee has any questions.”

Adrienne Reyes, TSTC’s Nursing program director in Harlingen, said her students showed great interest in what the company offers.

“The students had several questions about pay, work environment and career growth,” she said.

Kimberly Pacheco, who is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree, said she liked learning about the types of care that the company provides.

“I was glad to hear they help both adults and children,” the San Benito resident said.

Jesus Reyes, of Harlingen, is also pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in the program. He said what drew his curiosity is the company’s option of flexibility.

“I like the fact that they’re open to working with a person who wants to gain additional part-time experience, even if they have a full-time job,” he said.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing at its Harlingen and Sweetwater campuses. A Vocational Nursing certificate of completion is offered at the Breckenridge, Harlingen and Sweetwater campuses.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.