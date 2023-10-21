16-year-old Donna boy killed after being struck, run over in Edinburg

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 16-year-old boy from Donna was killed in Edinburg on Friday night after being struck by one vehicle and then run over by another, state trooper said.

Jacob Morales, 16, died at the scene of the incident, located on Farm-to-Market Road 1423 south of Anderson Road in Edinburg.

That’s where the Texas Department of Public Safety said that Morales was walking, specifically on the northbound lane of FM 1423, at around 8 p.m. Friday. A white Chevrolet Silverado traveling on the same road and heading in the same direction struck the teen, who was lying on the ground when he was then run over by a GMC Sierra traveling behind the Chevy, DPS said in a news release.

Morales was wearing dark clothing at the time and the road “was not well-lit.”

The drivers of both vehicles stopped at the scene and will not be charged.

In response to the death, DPS urged safety precautions such as walking on sidewalks where available, or if there are no sidewalks then to walk facing traffic as far away from vehicles as possible, as well as following the basic rules of the road and obeying signs and signals.

Look for cross streets at crosswalks or intersections and be attentive to cars coming from all directions, including those turning left or right, DPS said.

“If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic,” troopers added in the release. “Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross. Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.

“Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment. Wear reflective materials and white or bright colors at night to increase visibility. Avoid dark clothing when possible.”