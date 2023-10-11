Over 300 pounds of meth seized from Ford F-150 in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Friday discovered more than 300 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 15 pounds of heroin concealed in a man’s Ford F-150, according to a criminal complaint.

Ramon Gustavo Alfaro-Valdez, born in 1982 in Mexico, was charged with knowingly possessing with intent to distribute a schedule II and schedule I controlled substance.

On Oct. 6, Alfaro entered the U.S. from Mexico in a Ford F-150 through the Veteran International Bridge in Brownsville.

CBP officers referred Alfaro to the secondary inspection area where 45 bundles were found within a non-factory compartment under the bed liner of the F-150.

“(Forty-three) of the bundles contained a white substance which field tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine with a total weight of 139 kilograms,” the complaint said. “Two of the bundles contained a brown substance which field tested positive for the characteristic of heroin with a total weight of 6.74 kilograms.”

In pounds, the methamphetamine weighed a total of a little over 306 pounds and the heroin weighed close to 15 pounds.

During an interview, Alfaro stated that he was going to be paid $4,000 to travel to Dallas, receive proceeds from narcotics and then head back to Mexico.

He admitted to knowingly transporting proceeds from narcotics into Mexico on at least five other occasions.

Alfaro is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Betancourt Friday morning for his detention hearing.