Jury selection underway in Moises Sanchez’s murder case

Jury selection has officially begun in the case involving an Edinburg man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in 2019.

Victor Alejandro Godinez, 28, is charged with capital murder of a peace officer after he shot 49-year-old state trooper Moises Sanchez in the head on April 6, 2019, who died months later following complications from surgery.

Godinez is also facing two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer because he allegedly shot at two Edinburg police officers during a manhunt.

On that fateful night, Sanchez responded to a car crash that occurred on North 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive in McAllen.

Godinez fled from the site of the crash and Sanchez managed to catch up with him on the 1500 block of South Maltese in Edinburg, where Godinez allegedly shot Sanchez twice, once in the shoulder and once in the head.

Police say Godinez then fled on foot.

During the manhunt, Godinez allegedly shot at two Edinburg police officers before being apprehended east of Mon Mack Road and State Highway 107.

It was here that police recovered a .357 revolver authorities say Godinez used in the shooting.

Though the wounds were severe, Sanchez went through months of surgery and rehabilitation but died on Aug. 24 following surgery.

Godinez has remained in jail on $3 million in bonds and is currently facing the death penalty.