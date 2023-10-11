Only have a minute? Listen instead

Lyford school police and other local police agencies went on alert late Tuesday after a threat was made that was treated as an “active shooter” incident.

The incident began while after-school programs were in progress. Superintendent Michelle DeWitt issued a statement on social media late Tuesday.

“This evening at approximately 5:30 p.m., we received notification that a call had been made to 911 regarding a possible active shooter at the middle school campus. This (prompted) us to place the middle school on lockdown during the secondary after school program.

“All students were secured and accounted for. Once classrooms were checked and cleared by local law enforcement, lockdown was lifted.”

The statement said that following a thorough investigation, the threat was determined to be a prank. The person believed to be responsible for making the prank has been identified.

“We thank our local law enforcement for acting quickly and providing police presence,” DeWitt said. “We take all threat(s) seriously and will respond with appropriate disciplinary action both through law enforcement and administrative regulations.”

Raymondville ISD Deputy Superintendent Ben Clinton said Raymondville school police and staff also reacted to the threat by taking prompt action to secure RISD facilities.

Raymondville Police Chief Uvaldo Zamora said his department also went on alert.

Lyford Police Chief Armin “Mino” Martinez was not available for comment.

Willacy County Sheriff’s Office officials were not available for comment on Wednesday morning.