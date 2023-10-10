Margarita Jimenez, 82, of Indiana, wipes tears from her eyes during the ceremony for her uncle Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia, 22, of Laredo, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in McAllen. Garcia was a prisoner of war during the Korean War. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Margarita Jimenez, 82, middle, holds a flag during a ceremony for her uncle Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia, 22, of Laredo, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in McAllen. Jimenez is the niece of Garcia, who was a prisoner of war during the Korean War. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Veronica Recio wipes tears from her face during a ceremony for Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia, 22, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in McAllen. Garcia is Recio’s great-uncle. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Margarita Jimenez, 82, middle, holds a flag during a ceremony for her uncle Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia, 22, of Laredo, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in McAllen. Jimenez is the niece of Garcia, who was a prisoner of war during the Korean War. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Margarita Jimenez, 82, during a ceremony for her uncle Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia, 22, of Laredo, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in McAllen. Jimenez is the niece of Garcia, who was a prisoner of war during the Korean War. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia, 22, of Laredo, is seen on a shirt during a ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Daniel Gonzalez, 6, of Lytle, attends a ceremony for Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia, 22, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in McAllen. Garcia is Gonzalez’s great-uncle. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR