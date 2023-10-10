Edinburg to dedicate Dia de los Muertos altar to late fire chief

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Edinburg officials are honoring a beloved former public servant who died this year for its annual Day of the Dead observation.

The city of Edinburg is preparing to host its ninth annual Los Muertos Bailan Festival and Block Party, a festival that honors Dia de los Muertos and its colorful and vibrant celebrations.

The festival will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on McIntyre Street stretching from Eighth Street to the Museum of South Texas History.

This year the city is dedicating the altar to Edinburg’s former fire chief, Shawn Snider who died in May.

Snider began working for the city’s fire department in January 1991 and was later named fire chief in 1999. He went on to serve the city for more than three decades.

Throughout the festival, Rio Grande Valley residents will be able to take part in various activities such as carnival rides and browsing through the vendors and food.

The free event will also feature a Catrina contest where girls of all ages can dress up as a Catrina or show off their colorful sugar skull face paint.

For those who want to exhibit their art skills the festival will also include a chalk art competition where the first prize winner will get $500, second place will get $250, and third place will receive $100.

There is a registration fee of $25 for individual participants and $35 for a team of up to four people. Participants must bring their own supplies, but tents and water will be provided.

Those who wish to participate in the competition can register online at airtable.com.

Mariachis and traditional dances will be performed on each of the three community stages while musical guests such as Elida Reyna y Grupo Avante and Solido will be performing at the amphitheater.

The Edinburg Arts Foundation will also be partnering with the city to host a Dia de los Muertos Loteria fundraiser throughout the event to raise money in support of the Arts in Edinburg.