Judge Bobby Contreras seeking reelection

Judge Bobby Contreras has announced that he will seek reelection for his seat as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 Place 1 in Hidalgo County.

“It has indeed been an honor to serve as your Justice of the Peace for the past 23 years,” Contreras said in his campaign announcement. “It has been a great and rewarding experience to work for the citizens of Precinct 2 Place 1 as well as the citizens of Hidalgo County.”

In his announcement, Contreras said that he has kept his promise of working closely with cities, school districts and communities to help provide the services that they need.

“I am an open-minded Judge, who applies the law on a case-by-case basis,” he continued. “I still believe we are entitled to the same constitutional rights. I come from the old school where I believe laws are made to be followed and obeyed. My door has always been open to the community.”

Contreras has been married to his wife, Barbara Ann, for 54 years. Together they have two children and three grandchildren.

“In closing, it has been my pleasure serving as your Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 Place 1,” Contreras said. “I humbly ask for your vote and support. Thank you for this opportunity to serve you.”