Harlingen neighborhood watch group sets Halloween fest

HARLINGEN — The neighborhood watch program overseeing District’s 1 and 2 is gearing up for its second annual Halloween Truck or Treat fest.

Organizers are planning to hold the event from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Vestal Park, 501 Lafayette Ave.

“Bring the family and friends for some fun and goodies giveaway, from our neighborhood to yours,” Lorraine Galarza, District 1’s neighborhood watch president, stated in a press release.

The event will feature music, food, a costume contest along with prizes and candy.

For more information, contact Galarza at (956) 873-7463.