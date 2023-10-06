Former deputy announces candidacy for Hidalgo County sheriff

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Frank Guerrero, a local business owner and former sheriff’s deputy, has announced his candidacy for Hidalgo County sheriff.

Guerrero, an Edinburg native, served in the U.S. Army before his 24-year career in law enforcement.

“Four years ago, I embarked on a journey to transform the Sheriff’s office. While we didn’t achieve our envisioned outcome, this journey strengthened my faith and commitment to you, your family, and everyone who calls Hidalgo County home,” Guerrero said in his campaign announcement.

“We were misled,” he continued. “We face overcrowded jails, rising crime, and corruption. Today, our reality is stark: soaring crime rates, public corruption, and violence in our rural communities. Employee turnover threatens our safety. This must stop!”

Guerrero, who currently owns G-Force Security, had previously served as a police officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department before joining the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

As sheriff, Guerrero said that he will work for better wages and fair and equal opportunities for Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office employees.

“With unwavering faith, I announce my candidacy. Drawing from my experience, we’ll share our vision centered on lowering crime, eradicating corruption, and addressing jail overcrowding. Your tax dollars will stay in Hidalgo County,” Guerrero said in his campaign announcement. “Central to our platform is valuing our employees.

“But let me be clear: I cannot do this alone. I need your support, your ideas, and your voices to make our vision a reality. Together, we can build a safer, stronger, and more vibrant community.”